Left Menu

Ahmed and Jacks Steal the Show in England's Thrilling Win

Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks led England to a thrilling victory against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Super Eights with a rapid 44-run partnership, sealing a four-wicket win with three balls remaining. This victory ensured England topped Group Two, having won all matches, while New Zealand awaited further results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:46 IST
Ahmed and Jacks Steal the Show in England's Thrilling Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks orchestrated a remarkable 44-run partnership that turned the tide in England's favor as they chased down a 160-run target to beat New Zealand by four wickets in the T20 World Cup Super Eights on Friday.

Despite England's struggle at the top order, Ahmed and Jacks took charge, with their aggressive play in the 18th over accounting for 22 runs, delivering victory with three balls to spare. This win allowed England, already semi-finalists, to top Group Two after winning all three matches.

New Zealand, after a strong start and a total of 159-7, now await the result of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka game to determine their fate in the tournament's final stages.

TRENDING

1
Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

 India
3
NASA Ramps Up Artemis Program Amid Lunar Race with China

NASA Ramps Up Artemis Program Amid Lunar Race with China

 Global
4
Belarusian Journalists Convicted Amid Crackdown on Dissent

Belarusian Journalists Convicted Amid Crackdown on Dissent

 Estonia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026