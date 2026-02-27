Ahmed and Jacks Steal the Show in England's Thrilling Win
Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks led England to a thrilling victory against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Super Eights with a rapid 44-run partnership, sealing a four-wicket win with three balls remaining. This victory ensured England topped Group Two, having won all matches, while New Zealand awaited further results.
Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks orchestrated a remarkable 44-run partnership that turned the tide in England's favor as they chased down a 160-run target to beat New Zealand by four wickets in the T20 World Cup Super Eights on Friday.
Despite England's struggle at the top order, Ahmed and Jacks took charge, with their aggressive play in the 18th over accounting for 22 runs, delivering victory with three balls to spare. This win allowed England, already semi-finalists, to top Group Two after winning all three matches.
New Zealand, after a strong start and a total of 159-7, now await the result of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka game to determine their fate in the tournament's final stages.
