Delimitation Woes: Kharge's Call to Action for Southern States

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced concerns over proposed delimitation exercises reducing southern states' representation in the Lok Sabha. He criticized the central government for its treatment of educational funding and called for unity among Karnataka's residents to oppose these changes and advocate for equitable representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadag | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:05 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has raised alarms about the upcoming delimitation exercise, stating it could diminish representation for southern states in India's Lok Sabha. Kharge argued that basing delimitation on population alone would be detrimental to the south and unfairly increase northern states' representation by 30%.

Speaking at an event honoring the late K H Patil, Kharge urged the people of Karnataka to unite against what he described as an injustice. He also lambasted the central government's approach to cooperative federalism and criticized the significant reduction in NABARD funding for Karnataka's cooperatives.

Furthermore, Kharge accused the central government of neglecting the education sector, highlighting that 50% of faculty positions at various prestigious institutions remain unfilled. He called for a concerted effort to challenge these issues and questioned the implications for students' futures if educational vacancies persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

