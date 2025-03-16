Left Menu

Modi Clears the Air: Gujarat Riots and Justice Prevails

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed claims of a false narrative surrounding the 2002 Gujarat riots, stating that courts cleared him of wrongdoing. Highlighting historical context and political opposition, Modi emphasized the significant reduction in communal violence in Gujarat since 2002.

Updated: 16-03-2025 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the discourse around the 2002 Gujarat riots as a misleading narrative, claiming it was pushed by political opponents keen on punishing him. However, the courts exonerated him.

In a podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi argued that the riots were portrayed as unprecedented in scale, overshadowing historical instances of communal violence in Gujarat.

The prime minister stressed the significant improvement in communal peace since 2002 and reiterated his government's shift from appeasement politics to aspirational governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

