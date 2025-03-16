Modi Clears the Air: Gujarat Riots and Justice Prevails
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed claims of a false narrative surrounding the 2002 Gujarat riots, stating that courts cleared him of wrongdoing. Highlighting historical context and political opposition, Modi emphasized the significant reduction in communal violence in Gujarat since 2002.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the discourse around the 2002 Gujarat riots as a misleading narrative, claiming it was pushed by political opponents keen on punishing him. However, the courts exonerated him.
In a podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi argued that the riots were portrayed as unprecedented in scale, overshadowing historical instances of communal violence in Gujarat.
The prime minister stressed the significant improvement in communal peace since 2002 and reiterated his government's shift from appeasement politics to aspirational governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC asks podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to give undertaking 'The Ranveer Show' suitable for all age groups.
'Only source of livelihood': Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia asks SC to allow him to air programmes.
Supreme Court Clears Ranveer Allahabadia's Podcast Amid Calls for Content Regulation
SC allows podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to resume airing 'The Ranveer Show' subject to undertaking of maintaining decency in his shows.
Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in SC seeks modification of rider barring him from airing any show till further orders.