Modi Clears the Air: Gujarat Riots and Justice Prevails

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the discourse around the 2002 Gujarat riots as a misleading narrative, claiming it was pushed by political opponents keen on punishing him. However, the courts exonerated him.

In a podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi argued that the riots were portrayed as unprecedented in scale, overshadowing historical instances of communal violence in Gujarat.

The prime minister stressed the significant improvement in communal peace since 2002 and reiterated his government's shift from appeasement politics to aspirational governance.

