Escalation Amidst Red Sea Tensions: U.S. Strikes and Houthi Retaliation

In a significant escalation in the Middle East, Yemen's Houthi movement has vowed to retaliate following U.S. military strikes. The strikes, aimed at the Iran-aligned group, resulted in the death of at least 31 individuals, primarily women and children. The U.S. operation triggered widespread diplomatic backlash, most notably from Moscow and Tehran.

This military offensive is considered the most substantial since President Trump assumed office, directed as a response to Houthi threats to renew Red Sea shipping attacks. The Houthis, driven by support from Iran, have taken a strong stance, promising to match escalation with further escalation.

The international community, including Russia and Iran, have denounced the U.S. strikes as violations of international law, urging a return to political dialogue. Meanwhile, the humanitarian toll in Yemen continues to rise, with many injured and displaced by the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)