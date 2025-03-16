Left Menu

Building Bridges: NZ PM's Landmark India Visit

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon embarks on a significant trip to India, aiming to strengthen trade and economic partnerships. Accompanied by a large delegation, Luxon seeks to establish a comprehensive India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, enhancing bilateral ties in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:26 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in India on Sunday with a clear agenda: fortifying the economic and trade bonds between New Zealand and India. Over the next five days, Luxon plans to engage in pivotal discussions to advance a comprehensive free trade agreement.

On Monday, Luxon will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take part as the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue's inaugural session. The visit marks a historic moment as both nations launch negotiations for a mutually beneficial trade agreement, seeking to enhance economic collaboration.

Describing India as crucial to New Zealand's prosperity, Luxon emphasized the vast opportunities available for Kiwis, highlighting this through his premier visit to India with a distinguished delegation. His journey underlines the importance of India's role as a significant partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

