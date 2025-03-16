Left Menu

West Bengal BJP Prepares for Leadership Election Amid 2026 Assembly Strategies

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar announced that West Bengal BJP held a meeting about their leadership election, set to start post-central approval. Discussions included strategies for the 2026 assembly elections. The party aims for development and security, with biometric ID measures to prevent electoral fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:26 IST
West Bengal BJP Prepares for Leadership Election Amid 2026 Assembly Strategies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal BJP convened an organisational meeting to gear up for the election of its president once approved by the central leadership. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar detailed discussions around the 2026 assembly election strategies, reflecting on their 77-seat victory in 2021.

Majumdar revealed the BJP's plan to proceed with the election of the West Bengal unit's president following a directive from the central leadership. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected in Kolkata on March 29 to bolster organisational efforts.

Highlighting efforts towards electoral integrity, Majumdar dismissed allegations by the Trinamool Congress regarding fake voter registrations, emphasizing inclusivity and the security of India as pivotal to the BJP's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025