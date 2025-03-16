West Bengal BJP Prepares for Leadership Election Amid 2026 Assembly Strategies
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar announced that West Bengal BJP held a meeting about their leadership election, set to start post-central approval. Discussions included strategies for the 2026 assembly elections. The party aims for development and security, with biometric ID measures to prevent electoral fraud.
The West Bengal BJP convened an organisational meeting to gear up for the election of its president once approved by the central leadership. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar detailed discussions around the 2026 assembly election strategies, reflecting on their 77-seat victory in 2021.
Majumdar revealed the BJP's plan to proceed with the election of the West Bengal unit's president following a directive from the central leadership. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected in Kolkata on March 29 to bolster organisational efforts.
Highlighting efforts towards electoral integrity, Majumdar dismissed allegations by the Trinamool Congress regarding fake voter registrations, emphasizing inclusivity and the security of India as pivotal to the BJP's agenda.
