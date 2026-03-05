Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Involvement in Iran's Leadership Selection

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire to be involved in selecting Iran's next leader, following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump's remarks highlight his disapproval of Mojtaba Khamenei, the influential and hardliner cleric with ties to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Updated: 05-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking revelation, former U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he wishes to be personally involved in choosing Iran's next leader. This comes after the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a casualty in a U.S. and Israeli airstrike.

Trump, in an interview with Axios, dismissed the idea of Ayatollah's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, ascending to power, citing the need for a leader who would foster peace and harmony in Iran. He likened his desired involvement to his influence in Venezuela's leadership.

Mojtaba Khamenei, known for his significant sway in Iran's clerical infrastructure and close connections to the Revolutionary Guards, has emerged as a potent contender to succeed his father. However, Iran has not yet declared a new leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

