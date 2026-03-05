Trump's Controversial Involvement in Iran's Leadership Selection

In a striking revelation, former U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he wishes to be personally involved in choosing Iran's next leader. This comes after the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a casualty in a U.S. and Israeli airstrike.

Trump, in an interview with Axios, dismissed the idea of Ayatollah's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, ascending to power, citing the need for a leader who would foster peace and harmony in Iran. He likened his desired involvement to his influence in Venezuela's leadership.

Mojtaba Khamenei, known for his significant sway in Iran's clerical infrastructure and close connections to the Revolutionary Guards, has emerged as a potent contender to succeed his father. However, Iran has not yet declared a new leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)