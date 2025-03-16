Left Menu

Modi Talks Global Peace: Engage, Not Escalate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses foreign affairs, emphasizing India-China cooperation for global peace. In a podcast with Lex Fridman, he underscores good relations with Donald Trump and highlights the importance of dialog over conflict in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Modi also defends his role during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the importance of cooperation between India and China for global peace and prosperity. In an extensive discussion with US-based podcaster Lex Fridman, Modi expressed optimism about improving ties with China and critiqued Pakistan's links to terrorism.

Modi was candid about his diplomatic relationships, particularly with US President Donald Trump, illustrating their mutual understanding despite party changes in the White House. He underlined the significance of negotiation in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, citing his personal diplomatic engagements with both countries' leaders.

The Prime Minister touched on his political journey and controversies, notably defending his role during the 2002 Gujarat riots, debunking what he terms as a false narrative. He credited the RSS for shaping his values and highlighted his efforts to foster peace in historically contentious regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

