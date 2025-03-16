Left Menu

Political Clash Erupts Over Arrest in Assam

Tensions rise as Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticizes the Assam government's arrest of Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh. The arrest, linked to spreading a video and a caste-based insult, has sparked a heated exchange between Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:10 IST
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit launched a scathing attack on the Assam government following the arrest of Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh by the Lakhimpur Police in Guwahati. Singh, who coordinates the Congress war room in Assam, was apprehended on allegations of circulating a fake video involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Dikshit questioned the Assam government's adherence to legal processes, expressing skepticism about their recent conduct. He emphasized that if Singh had committed a crime, due process should prevail. His remarks come amid heated exchanges between Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The arrest sparked a feud on social media, with Ramesh condemning it as a misuse of police authority, while Sarma justified it, citing an alleged caste-based insult against a Dalit woman. The Twitter spat saw Sarma threatening a major revelation involving a senior Congress leader and foreign links, intensifying the political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

