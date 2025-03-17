Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Rallies Against Refugee Expulsion
In a press conference, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur opposed the federal government's Afghan refugee expulsion policy. He criticized previous policies, advocated for granting citizenship to refugees, and highlighted economic losses from the Torkham border closure.
The escalating tension between Pakistan's federal and provincial governments took center stage as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur voiced strong opposition to the forced expulsion of Afghan refugees. This move, according to Gandapur, threatens to push these refugees 'toward death.'
At a press conference, Gandapur underscored that his administration would remain aligned with provincial policies and traditions on Afghanistan's refugee crisis. He lambasted previous policies for worsening the situation and advocated granting citizenship to the displaced, labeling their deportation an insult to humanity.
The Chief Minister also discussed his sidelined role in federal meetings, his attempted negotiations with Afghanistan, and economic losses from Torkham border closures, emphasizing a need for policy reform.
