Left Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Rallies Against Refugee Expulsion

In a press conference, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur opposed the federal government's Afghan refugee expulsion policy. He criticized previous policies, advocated for granting citizenship to refugees, and highlighted economic losses from the Torkham border closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 17-03-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 00:14 IST
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Rallies Against Refugee Expulsion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The escalating tension between Pakistan's federal and provincial governments took center stage as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur voiced strong opposition to the forced expulsion of Afghan refugees. This move, according to Gandapur, threatens to push these refugees 'toward death.'

At a press conference, Gandapur underscored that his administration would remain aligned with provincial policies and traditions on Afghanistan's refugee crisis. He lambasted previous policies for worsening the situation and advocated granting citizenship to the displaced, labeling their deportation an insult to humanity.

The Chief Minister also discussed his sidelined role in federal meetings, his attempted negotiations with Afghanistan, and economic losses from Torkham border closures, emphasizing a need for policy reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025