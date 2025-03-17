Congress MP Calls for Urgent Action on Exam Paper Leaks Amid Rising Concerns
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to address the recent surge in exam paper leaks, causing anxiety for millions of students. The motion emphasizes the critical need for government intervention to halt this growing issue and restore trust in the examination system.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Manickam Tagore urgently called upon the Lok Sabha to address the troubling wave of exam paper leaks, including those involving the critical NEET exam, threatening the futures of millions of students. His Adjournment Motion on this matter highlights the pressing need for government action.
Tagore expressed deep concerns, citing that the leaks erode public trust in the education system. He noted that the NEET leak alone impacted 18 lakh students, prompting widespread protests. The report links leaks across multiple states, further undermining credibility in academic assessments.
He underlined alarming data from the National Testing Agency revealing a rise in leak incidents, urging stringent measures, enhanced security, and tougher penalties. With parliamentary sessions resuming, focus on this issue is urged as critical to safeguarding academic integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)