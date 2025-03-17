Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi's Remarks on Global Organizations and Trump

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remarks made in a podcast with Lex Fridman, alleging alignment with US President Donald Trump's views on global organizations. Congress accused Modi of echoing Trump's sentiments that such institutions have become irrelevant, which Congress opposes, emphasizing their importance for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 11:02 IST
  • India

The Congress party has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his podcast statements about global organizations with American podcaster Lex Fridman.

They claim Modi is aligning too closely with US President Donald Trump, adopting his rhetoric that international entities like the United Nations are outdated.

Congress argues these organizations remain beneficial for India and deserve reform rather than dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

