Left Menu

Swift Action in Uttar Pradesh Post-Rainfall: CM Yogi Adityanath’s Directives

After significant rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to assess damages and expedite relief efforts. He emphasized visiting affected areas and assisting those in need. The meteorological report noted varying rainfall across districts with the need for a prompt crop damage report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 11:26 IST
Swift Action in Uttar Pradesh Post-Rainfall: CM Yogi Adityanath’s Directives
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After heavy rains affected several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed government officials to promptly assess any damages and accelerate relief operations, according to an official statement.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of visiting impacted areas to offer necessary assistance to affected individuals. Officials have been tasked with evaluating crop damage and submitting a comprehensive report to enable further action.

Meteorological data indicated that Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil in Barabanki district recorded 7 mm of rainfall, followed by Tanda in Ambedkarnagar district with 5 mm, Fatehpur tehsil in Barabanki with 2 mm, and Gorakhpur with 1.8 mm over the last 24 hours, which ended at 8:30 am on Monday. Meanwhile, Lucknow (airport), Deoria, Dhanghata in Sant Kabir Nagar district, and Bijnor each received 1 mm of rainfall during this timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025