Swift Action in Uttar Pradesh Post-Rainfall: CM Yogi Adityanath’s Directives
After significant rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to assess damages and expedite relief efforts. He emphasized visiting affected areas and assisting those in need. The meteorological report noted varying rainfall across districts with the need for a prompt crop damage report.
After heavy rains affected several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed government officials to promptly assess any damages and accelerate relief operations, according to an official statement.
The chief minister emphasized the importance of visiting impacted areas to offer necessary assistance to affected individuals. Officials have been tasked with evaluating crop damage and submitting a comprehensive report to enable further action.
Meteorological data indicated that Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil in Barabanki district recorded 7 mm of rainfall, followed by Tanda in Ambedkarnagar district with 5 mm, Fatehpur tehsil in Barabanki with 2 mm, and Gorakhpur with 1.8 mm over the last 24 hours, which ended at 8:30 am on Monday. Meanwhile, Lucknow (airport), Deoria, Dhanghata in Sant Kabir Nagar district, and Bijnor each received 1 mm of rainfall during this timeframe.
