Tulsi Gabbard and Rajnath Singh Boost US-India Defense Ties

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard met with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss enhancing US-India defense and security relations. The meeting signifies strengthened cooperation between the two nations. Meanwhile, other top stories highlight concerns about India's global stance, inflation, and developments in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:15 IST
Tulsi Gabbard
  • Country:
  • India

US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, engaged in strategic talks with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, emphasizing the enhancement of defense and security ties between the United States and India.

In addition to Gabbard's diplomatic visit, significant stories include the Congress party's criticism of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for remarks aligning closely with former US President Trump. Further national news involves security incidents, judicial appointments, and economic updates.

Rising wholesale inflation, changes in vehicle pricing, and measures on the Comptroller and Auditor General's appointment were reported alongside international issues such as the self-deportation of an Indian student from the US due to visa complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

