Tulsi Gabbard and Rajnath Singh Boost US-India Defense Ties

US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, engaged in strategic talks with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, emphasizing the enhancement of defense and security ties between the United States and India.

In addition to Gabbard's diplomatic visit, significant stories include the Congress party's criticism of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for remarks aligning closely with former US President Trump. Further national news involves security incidents, judicial appointments, and economic updates.

Rising wholesale inflation, changes in vehicle pricing, and measures on the Comptroller and Auditor General's appointment were reported alongside international issues such as the self-deportation of an Indian student from the US due to visa complications.

