Syria's Struggle for Aid Amidst New Leadership and Global Competition

The interim government in Damascus will participate in a crucial conference on Monday to secure aid pledges for Syria. The EU-hosted annual event comes at a time when the nation faces plummeting assistance as it grapples with internal security challenges following Bashar al-Assad's ouster.

This year's pledges at the Brussels meeting are forecasted to drop significantly. After Assad's December downfall, EU officials hope the gathering marks a fresh start, despite ongoing Islamist-versus-loyalist violence. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized it as both a 'time of dire needs and hope.'

U.N. Special Envoy Geir Pederson acknowledged that Syria's plight now contests for attention on the global stage, alongside conflicts in Sudan, Gaza, and Ukraine. Despite significant humanitarian needs, donor support wanes amidst a challenging global context, with EU commitments unable to compensate for diminished U.S. aid.

