World in Turmoil: Key Global Conflicts and Diplomatic Efforts
A round-up of current world news includes an Israeli strike in Gaza killing three Palestinians, Trump administration's deportation controversies, South Korean political tensions, Congo's peace talks, U.S.-Russia discussions on Ukraine, a tragic nightclub fire in North Macedonia, and U.S. airstrikes in Yemen.
Amid ongoing global conflicts, an Israeli airstrike on Gaza claimed three lives, highlighting the fragile truce with Hamas. Medics confirmed the casualties near Bureij camp from a drone attack, casting a shadow over recent ceasefire talks.
In a controversial move, the Trump administration proceeded with the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members despite a court order, citing judicial overreach. This action followed an injunction against using wartime powers for rapid deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.
As geopolitical tensions rise, South Korea's opposition criticized the deferment of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment ruling, urging the Constitutional Court to expedite its decision. Meanwhile, Congo's M23 rebels committed to peace talks, and the U.S. seeks to end the Ukraine war through diplomacy with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
