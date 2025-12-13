Left Menu

Striving for Peace: International Efforts to Secure a Deal for Ukraine

Ukraine, the United States, and European countries are working to agree on a joint peace deal that ensures security guarantees for Kyiv. Discussions focus on reconciling differences in proposals and establishing a durable peace with Russia. The talks include NATO-style security assurances for Ukraine's protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 00:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to secure peace for Ukraine, global powers including the United States and European nations are striving to form a unified position, a French presidency official announced Friday. The proposed plan aims to offer security guarantees for Kyiv, potentially easing tensions with Russia.

Negotiations are in progress, with the goal of drafting a robust peace proposal reconciling U.S. and European terms. These discussions, however, are yet to yield any formal document. Key issues include territorial agreements and assurances against future aggression, as Kyiv resists U.S.-favored concessions deemed pro-Moscow.

The talks also address Ukraine's EU accession aspirations, seeking a European consensus on Ukraine's path forward. Amid the negotiations, considerations for a NATO-like security assurance involving the U.S. are discussed, aiming to safeguard Ukraine's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

