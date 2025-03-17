Political Firestorm Erupts in Maharashtra Following Controversial Historical Comparison
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal's comparison of CM Devendra Fadnavis to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb caused uproar in the state legislature. Leaders from ruling Mahayuti demand legal action, while Sapkal clarifies he was critiquing governance styles. The controversy intensifies political and ideological clashes within Maharashtra's government.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra, a political storm unfolded when Harshvardhan Sapkal, the state Congress chief, likened Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the infamous Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. This sparked outrage among Mahayuti leaders, who demanded stringent action against Sapkal for his controversial comments.
The contentious statement reverberated through the state legislature during its ongoing Budget session. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured a thorough investigation, promising legal action if warranted. Sapkal defended his statement by critiquing governance, not individuals.
As BJP leaders condemned the comparison as an insult to Maharashtra, Sapkal argued against the personal attacks and questioned the BJP's motives. Tensions rose as demands for Aurangzeb's grave removal emerged, coinciding with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Comprehensive efforts made to transform Karnataka into one trillion USD economy: Governor in his address in state legislature.
Tension Rises as Azmi Faces Treason Accusations for Aurangzeb Remarks
Abu Azmi Stirs Controversy with Aurangzeb Remarks
Controversy Erupts Over Abu Azmi's Remarks Praising Aurangzeb in Maharashtra Legislature
Controversy Surrounds MLA Abu Asim Azmi's Aurangzeb Remarks