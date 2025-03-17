Left Menu

Political Firestorm Erupts in Maharashtra Following Controversial Historical Comparison

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal's comparison of CM Devendra Fadnavis to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb caused uproar in the state legislature. Leaders from ruling Mahayuti demand legal action, while Sapkal clarifies he was critiquing governance styles. The controversy intensifies political and ideological clashes within Maharashtra's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:41 IST
Political Firestorm Erupts in Maharashtra Following Controversial Historical Comparison
Harshvardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, a political storm unfolded when Harshvardhan Sapkal, the state Congress chief, likened Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the infamous Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. This sparked outrage among Mahayuti leaders, who demanded stringent action against Sapkal for his controversial comments.

The contentious statement reverberated through the state legislature during its ongoing Budget session. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured a thorough investigation, promising legal action if warranted. Sapkal defended his statement by critiquing governance, not individuals.

As BJP leaders condemned the comparison as an insult to Maharashtra, Sapkal argued against the personal attacks and questioned the BJP's motives. Tensions rose as demands for Aurangzeb's grave removal emerged, coinciding with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025