Political Firestorm Erupts in Maharashtra Following Controversial Historical Comparison

In Maharashtra, a political storm unfolded when Harshvardhan Sapkal, the state Congress chief, likened Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the infamous Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. This sparked outrage among Mahayuti leaders, who demanded stringent action against Sapkal for his controversial comments.

The contentious statement reverberated through the state legislature during its ongoing Budget session. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured a thorough investigation, promising legal action if warranted. Sapkal defended his statement by critiquing governance, not individuals.

As BJP leaders condemned the comparison as an insult to Maharashtra, Sapkal argued against the personal attacks and questioned the BJP's motives. Tensions rose as demands for Aurangzeb's grave removal emerged, coinciding with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary.

