Uproar in Karnataka Assembly Over CM Siddaramaiah's Remarks

The Karnataka Assembly witnessed chaos as remarks by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the RSS and Bajrang Dal led to multiple adjournments. BJP MLAs opposed his statements and linked Congress to the banned PFI. Siddaramaiah denied withdrawing any cases against PFI or SDPI, while the opposition demanded a retraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:48 IST
The Karnataka Assembly session on Monday descended into chaos after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks about the RSS and Bajrang Dal sparked a heated debate, leading to two adjournments.

BJP legislators accused the Chief Minister of overstepping his bounds and alleged that the Congress government had withdrawn cases against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), which Siddaramaiah categorically denied.

The unrest stemmed from the opposition's demand for the withdrawal of Siddaramaiah's comments, with further disputes over alleged misconduct involving both BJP and Congress MLAs during the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

