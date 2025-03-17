Left Menu

EU Sanctions Target Rwanda-Backed Rebellion in Congo

The European Union has imposed sanctions on nine individuals and a gold refinery connected to a Rwanda-supported rebellion in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The move comes as both sides prepare for peace talks in Angola. Sanctions include figures like M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa and Rwandan military officials.

The European Union has taken decisive action by sanctioning nine individuals and a gold refinery linked to a Rwanda-backed rebellion in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This development comes on the eve of peace talks in Angola involving M23 rebels and the Congolese government.

Sanctions target key figures, including M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa and several Rwandan military commanders. The EU also accused Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board and Gasabo Gold Refinery of illicitly exporting Congo's natural resources. This coincides with M23's announcement to send a delegation to the peace talks in Luanda, marking a potential breakthrough in direct negotiations.

The escalating conflict in eastern Congo, deeply rooted in historical tensions and resource control, has led to significant loss of life and massive displacement. While Western countries have taken measures against Rwanda, Kigali remains defiant, further straining diplomatic relations between Rwanda and Belgium.

