Debate Over Aurangzeb's Tomb Intensifies: Historical Symbol or Vestige of Oppression?

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal demand the removal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb from Maharashtra, citing him as a symbol of terror. Political figures express diverse opinions on whether the tomb should be preserved for historical reflection or removed as a relic of tyranny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:08 IST
Visual from the protest at Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have escalated their calls for the removal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, staging a protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The organizations argue that Aurangzeb was a symbol of tyranny and terror, unworthy of commemoration in Maharashtra.

VHP leader Siraj Nair described Aurangzeb as an oppressive ruler who destroyed numerous temples and enforced religious conversion. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey suggested that if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis deems it necessary, the grave could be removed, emphasizing development aligned with equitable growth.

Contrasting views came from Congress MP Kalge Shivaji Bandappa, who urged the preservation of historical sites for educational purposes. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut highlighted the tomb's role in illustrating Maratha valor. However, BJP MLA T Raja Singh and others continued to demand its removal, fueled by a vision for a 'Hindu Rashtra.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

