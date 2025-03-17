Left Menu

BJP's Annamalai Accuses Vijay of Secret Alliance with DMK

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai criticizes actor-politician Vijay, branding him DMK's 'B-team' and his party, TVK, a 'secret project' of the ruling party to hold onto power. Annamalai challenges Vijay to engage directly in politics and attacks his onscreen portrayal conflicting with his political stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:52 IST
K Annamalai, BJP Tamil Nadu chief, launched a direct attack on actor-politician Vijay, branding him as the 'B-team' of the ruling DMK. Annamalai alleged that Vijay's party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), was a clandestine effort by the DMK to maintain its power grip.

Responding to reporter queries on critiques from a TVK leader towards the BJP, Annamalai, a former IPS officer, challenged Vijay to step out into the political battlefield, urging the actor to move beyond his 'work from home' political approach.

Annamalai criticized Vijay, highlighting a disparity between his onscreen persona, which involves smoking and drinking, and his political critiques of TASMAC, Tamil Nadu's state-run liquor retailer. Annamalai's remarks underscore a brewing political rivalry leading up to the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

