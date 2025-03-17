BJP's Annamalai Accuses Vijay of Secret Alliance with DMK
BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai criticizes actor-politician Vijay, branding him DMK's 'B-team' and his party, TVK, a 'secret project' of the ruling party to hold onto power. Annamalai challenges Vijay to engage directly in politics and attacks his onscreen portrayal conflicting with his political stance.
K Annamalai, BJP Tamil Nadu chief, launched a direct attack on actor-politician Vijay, branding him as the 'B-team' of the ruling DMK. Annamalai alleged that Vijay's party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), was a clandestine effort by the DMK to maintain its power grip.
Responding to reporter queries on critiques from a TVK leader towards the BJP, Annamalai, a former IPS officer, challenged Vijay to step out into the political battlefield, urging the actor to move beyond his 'work from home' political approach.
Annamalai criticized Vijay, highlighting a disparity between his onscreen persona, which involves smoking and drinking, and his political critiques of TASMAC, Tamil Nadu's state-run liquor retailer. Annamalai's remarks underscore a brewing political rivalry leading up to the 2026 elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
