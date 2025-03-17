Left Menu

Backlash Mounts as Schumer Shelves Book Tour Over Security Concerns

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer postponed his book tour citing security reasons amid backlash from Democrats for supporting a Republican spending bill. Schumer aimed to promote his book "Antisemitism in America: A Warning," but activists rallied protests. The bill narrowly prevented a government shutdown, cutting $7 billion in spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:57 IST
Schumer

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has postponed his planned book tour events this week due to security concerns, following disapproval from fellow Democrats over his support for a Republican stopgap spending bill. The announcement came from the Baltimore library where Schumer was slated to speak on Monday.

Schumer aimed to promote his latest book, "Antisemitism in America: A Warning," but his decision to back the spending vote has sparked agitation among Democratic activists. They had been organizing protests at his events this week as a response to Schumer's perceived concession to President Donald Trump's demands.

The controversial bill, which narrowly passed on Friday, avoided a government shutdown by cutting $7 billion in spending. However, it has drawn criticism for giving undue power to Trump and not protecting Democrat priorities, leading to a tumultuous response within Schumer's party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

