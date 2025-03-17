Backlash Mounts as Schumer Shelves Book Tour Over Security Concerns

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has postponed his planned book tour events this week due to security concerns, following disapproval from fellow Democrats over his support for a Republican stopgap spending bill. The announcement came from the Baltimore library where Schumer was slated to speak on Monday.

Schumer aimed to promote his latest book, "Antisemitism in America: A Warning," but his decision to back the spending vote has sparked agitation among Democratic activists. They had been organizing protests at his events this week as a response to Schumer's perceived concession to President Donald Trump's demands.

The controversial bill, which narrowly passed on Friday, avoided a government shutdown by cutting $7 billion in spending. However, it has drawn criticism for giving undue power to Trump and not protecting Democrat priorities, leading to a tumultuous response within Schumer's party.

