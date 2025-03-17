Inaugurations and Respect: An Ongole MP's Plea

Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy raised concerns in the Lok Sabha regarding the lack of communication between the railways and Members of Parliament about local inaugurations, emphasizing the need for better respect and acknowledgment of MPs.

During the debate on the Demands for Grants, Reddy criticized the Ministry of Railways for not notifying him about local developments, such as the opening of new rail coach restaurants in Andhra Pradesh, and called for action from Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu.

He also urged for the restoration of train services still halted since the pandemic and questioned the railways' current focus, asking if it prioritizes service or commercial interests. Highlighting contributions throughout the government, he acknowledged efforts by Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw in transforming the sector.

