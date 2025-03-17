Left Menu

Inaugurations and Respect: An Ongole MP's Plea

Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy addressed the Lok Sabha, urging the Ministry of Railways to inform legislators about inaugurations. He highlighted the lack of communication regarding new rail coach restaurants in Andhra Pradesh and called for the restoration of train services halted during the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:32 IST
Inaugurations and Respect: An Ongole MP's Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy raised concerns in the Lok Sabha regarding the lack of communication between the railways and Members of Parliament about local inaugurations, emphasizing the need for better respect and acknowledgment of MPs.

During the debate on the Demands for Grants, Reddy criticized the Ministry of Railways for not notifying him about local developments, such as the opening of new rail coach restaurants in Andhra Pradesh, and called for action from Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu.

He also urged for the restoration of train services still halted since the pandemic and questioned the railways' current focus, asking if it prioritizes service or commercial interests. Highlighting contributions throughout the government, he acknowledged efforts by Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw in transforming the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025