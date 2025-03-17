Nagpur Calls for Peace Amid Clashes
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis urges peace amid Nagpur violence following rumors of a holy book burning. Following the clashes between protesters and police, resulting in injuries, Fadnavis emphasized Nagpur's peaceful tradition and urged cooperation with authorities to restore order.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for peace in Nagpur after violence erupted following rumors regarding a holy book burning. The Chief Minister's late-night appeal comes amid heightened tensions in central Nagpur, triggered by allegations during a protest organized by a right-wing group.
Reports indicate that four individuals sustained injuries during clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, who resorted to deploying tear gas and conducting a baton charge. In a statement, Fadnavis assured the public of ongoing efforts to manage the situation in areas like Mahal, urging cooperation with authorities.
Emphasizing Nagpur's legacy of communal harmony, Fadnavis, who also oversees the Home ministry, stated his continuous coordination with police forces. He strongly advised residents to disregard any circulating rumors and upheld the city's reputation as a locus of shared communal joy and sorrow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- violence
- Devendra Fadnavis
- peace
- Maharashtra
- rumors
- holy book
- clashes
- police
- protest
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Legislature Kicks Off Budget Session with Focus on Key Issues
Maharashtra: A Hub of Industrial Growth and Innovative Initiatives
Maharashtra's Rs 6,486 Crore Supplementary Budget Proposal Unveiled
Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra HSRP Fees
Maharashtra's Rising Crime Against Women Under Scrutiny: Sule Criticizes State Response