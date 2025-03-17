Nagpur Calls for Peace Amid Clashes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for peace in Nagpur after violence erupted following rumors regarding a holy book burning. The Chief Minister's late-night appeal comes amid heightened tensions in central Nagpur, triggered by allegations during a protest organized by a right-wing group.

Reports indicate that four individuals sustained injuries during clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, who resorted to deploying tear gas and conducting a baton charge. In a statement, Fadnavis assured the public of ongoing efforts to manage the situation in areas like Mahal, urging cooperation with authorities.

Emphasizing Nagpur's legacy of communal harmony, Fadnavis, who also oversees the Home ministry, stated his continuous coordination with police forces. He strongly advised residents to disregard any circulating rumors and upheld the city's reputation as a locus of shared communal joy and sorrow.

