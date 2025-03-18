Trump to Unveil 80,000 JFK Assassination Files
President Donald Trump announced the release of approximately 80,000 pages of documents concerning John F. Kennedy scheduled for Tuesday. An earlier executive order mandates the disclosure plan for records linked to the assassinations of JFK, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.
In a statement made on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that his administration intends to release around 80,000 pages of files related to the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy. The document cache is set to become public on Tuesday morning.
Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order that required the federal government to create a plan for the disclosure of records tied to the assassinations of Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.
This move is expected to shed new light on the historic events, possibly answering longstanding questions and fueling further discussions about the circumstances surrounding these high-profile assassinations.
