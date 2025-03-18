Left Menu

Trump to Unveil 80,000 JFK Assassination Files

President Donald Trump announced the release of approximately 80,000 pages of documents concerning John F. Kennedy scheduled for Tuesday. An earlier executive order mandates the disclosure plan for records linked to the assassinations of JFK, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 02:07 IST
Trump to Unveil 80,000 JFK Assassination Files
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a statement made on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that his administration intends to release around 80,000 pages of files related to the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy. The document cache is set to become public on Tuesday morning.

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order that required the federal government to create a plan for the disclosure of records tied to the assassinations of Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

This move is expected to shed new light on the historic events, possibly answering longstanding questions and fueling further discussions about the circumstances surrounding these high-profile assassinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025