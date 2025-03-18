Trump to Unveil 80,000 JFK Assassination Files

In a statement made on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that his administration intends to release around 80,000 pages of files related to the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy. The document cache is set to become public on Tuesday morning.

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order that required the federal government to create a plan for the disclosure of records tied to the assassinations of Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

This move is expected to shed new light on the historic events, possibly answering longstanding questions and fueling further discussions about the circumstances surrounding these high-profile assassinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)