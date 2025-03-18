Mark Carney's Diplomatic Balancing Act Strengthens EU Ties Amidst US Strains

In a strategic move to cement international alliances, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney embarked on his first overseas visit to Europe, deliberately skipping Washington. As trade tensions with the U.S. escalate, Carney met with leaders in France and the UK to emphasize the importance of fortifying relationships with 'reliable allies.'

During a working lunch in Paris, Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the significance of fair trade and collaboration. Macron subtly pointed to Carney's leadership in navigating global challenges, advocating for trade that respects international rules as a means to prosperity for all, rather than the imposition of tariffs.

Carney's visit also included meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles, highlighting the historical and cultural ties between Canada and the UK. The discussions underscored the shared values and common interests binding the nations, especially as Carney faces the daunting task of managing trade negotiations with a volatile U.S. administration.

