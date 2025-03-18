The Power of Partnership: Rethinking 'America First'

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard asserted that President Donald Trump's 'America First' policy should not be interpreted as America operating in isolation.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Gabbard highlighted the significant opportunities for enhancing ties between the US and India, following productive discussions between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC.

She underscored the synergy between the 'America First' and 'India First' philosophies, emphasizing both leaders' commitments to national and global peace and security.

