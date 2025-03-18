Conspiracy Unveiled: The Nagpur Violence
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condemned the violence in Nagpur, identifying it as a premeditated conspiracy targeting specific houses and establishments. The unrest followed a protest against Aurangzeb's tomb, resulting in injuries to several police personnel. Curfew has been imposed, and those responsible for attacking police will face consequences.
In a significant development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has described the violence erupting in Nagpur as a premeditated conspiracy, emphasizing that specific houses and establishments were targeted by the mob. The incident has escalated tensions in the area, with curfews now in place across several city sectors.
Triggered by a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, the violence led to the vandalism of homes and vehicles. In the legislative assembly, Fadnavis highlighted that the unrest resulted in injuries to 33 police personnel, including three deputy commissioners, one of whom sustained an axe attack.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde added that the conspiracy seemed aimed at a specific community. Fadnavis, who also manages the Home portfolio, affirmed that attackers will not evade justice, reinforcing resolve to maintain order amid the charged atmosphere.
