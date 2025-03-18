Left Menu

Parliament Tensions Rise: Opposition Calls for Democratic Speech

Tensions flared in the Lok Sabha as opposition members protested Prime Minister Modi's statements on the Mahakumbh. Rahul Gandhi criticized the lack of homage to stampede victims and called for attention to youth employment. He argued for the Democratic right to speak amid these New India proceedings.

Updated: 18-03-2025 13:52 IST
In a tumultuous session of the Lok Sabha, opposition protests briefly adjourned proceedings after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the assembly regarding the Mahakumbh. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi voiced concerns over restrictions on speech in 'new India', emphasizing the necessity for democratic participation.

Gandhi further criticized the prime minister's failure to pay tribute to those who perished in the January 29 stampede during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Despite the magnificent cultural display, Gandhi underscored the importance of acknowledging those lost.

Highlighting another pressing issue, Gandhi advocated for youth employment, urging Modi to direct focus to the nation's workforce needs. The opposition's steadfast demands for open discourse illustrate the ongoing struggle for speech representation within India's democratic framework.

