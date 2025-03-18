Parliament Tensions Rise: Opposition Calls for Democratic Speech

In a tumultuous session of the Lok Sabha, opposition protests briefly adjourned proceedings after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the assembly regarding the Mahakumbh. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi voiced concerns over restrictions on speech in 'new India', emphasizing the necessity for democratic participation.

Gandhi further criticized the prime minister's failure to pay tribute to those who perished in the January 29 stampede during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Despite the magnificent cultural display, Gandhi underscored the importance of acknowledging those lost.

Highlighting another pressing issue, Gandhi advocated for youth employment, urging Modi to direct focus to the nation's workforce needs. The opposition's steadfast demands for open discourse illustrate the ongoing struggle for speech representation within India's democratic framework.

