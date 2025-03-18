Violence Erupts in Nagpur Over Aurangzeb Controversy
In Nagpur, over 50 people were detained following violence incited by protests against Aurangzeb's tomb. Curfew was imposed, and 34 police officers were injured. The violence was reportedly triggered by the movie Chhava, depicting Aurangzeb's crimes against Sambhaji Maharaj. Politicians, including CM Fadnavis, face criticism for their handling of the unrest.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of protests against Aurangzeb's tomb, violence erupted in Nagpur, resulting in over 50 detentions and the imposition of a curfew. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the violence as preplanned.
Police reported that tensions were fueled by the release of the film Chhava, which portrayed historical atrocities committed by Aurangzeb. The police commissioner confirmed five FIRs linked to the chaos.
As the unrest unfolded, prominent political figures, including CM Fadnavis, faced criticism for exacerbating the situation. Observers note an increase in communal tensions within the state over the past month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
