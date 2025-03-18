Violence Erupts in Nagpur Over Aurangzeb Controversy

In the aftermath of protests against Aurangzeb's tomb, violence erupted in Nagpur, resulting in over 50 detentions and the imposition of a curfew. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the violence as preplanned.

Police reported that tensions were fueled by the release of the film Chhava, which portrayed historical atrocities committed by Aurangzeb. The police commissioner confirmed five FIRs linked to the chaos.

As the unrest unfolded, prominent political figures, including CM Fadnavis, faced criticism for exacerbating the situation. Observers note an increase in communal tensions within the state over the past month.

(With inputs from agencies.)