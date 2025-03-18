Opposition Criticizes Modi's Unilateral Address on MahaKumbh
Congress leader KC Venugopal lashed out at the Modi government for bypassing parliamentary protocols during discussions on the MahaKumbh. Despite repeated demands, the Opposition's request to discuss both positive and negative aspects was ignored, raising questions about democratic practices. PM Modi praised MahaKumbh as a national achievement, drawing Opposition ire.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce critique of the Modi administration, Congress leader KC Venugopal accused the government of sidelining the Opposition during parliamentary discussions on the MahaKumbh. Venugopal highlighted that the Opposition's persistent attempts to bring about a comprehensive discussion were disregarded, showcasing a breach of both democratic norms and parliamentary conventions.
According to Venugopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unilateral address on the MahaKumbh in Parliament lacked prior notice and ignored established procedures. Venugopal argued that such practices diminish the role of the Opposition, questioning the secrecy surrounding Modi's abrupt statement. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi echoed these concerns, emphasizing the Opposition's right to contribute to the discourse.
Meanwhile, PM Modi commended the MahaKumbh's successful organization, crediting public cooperation and administrative efforts for the event's triumph. In his parliamentary speech, Modi recognized the MahaKumbh as a powerful demonstration of India's growing national consciousness, amid Opposition criticism for being excluded from the dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Braces for Tariff Battles Amid Parliamentary Sessions
MP Rashid Seeks Interim Bail for Parliament Session
Terror funding case: J-K MP Engineer Rashid moves Delhi court seeking interim bail to attend upcoming Parliament session.
Rising Tensions: China's Parliament Meets Amid US Tariff Threats
High-Stakes Drama: Bail Hearing in Parliament Security Breach Case