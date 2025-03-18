Left Menu

Aurangzeb's Tomb Sparks Heated Debate in Maharashtra Council

A debate erupted in Maharashtra's legislative council over the glorification of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde criticizing the support for his tomb. Heated exchanges occurred between ruling and opposition members, highlighting political tensions and historical reinterpretations in India's state politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:25 IST
Aurangzeb
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra legislative council witnessed a fiery exchange over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's legacy. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the reverence for Aurangzeb's tomb, prompting a backlash from opposition benches.

Shinde questioned the glorification of Aurangzeb, stressing his oppressive rule and contentious historical actions. He drew parallels to the present political climate, amidst demands to remove Aurangzeb's grave.

Despite the Council chair's refusal to allow responses, opposition members protested. Shinde defended his political moves as a protective measure for Shiv Sena, while alleging connections between opponents and controversial historical figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

