Aurangzeb's Tomb Sparks Heated Debate in Maharashtra Council

The Maharashtra legislative council witnessed a fiery exchange over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's legacy. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the reverence for Aurangzeb's tomb, prompting a backlash from opposition benches.

Shinde questioned the glorification of Aurangzeb, stressing his oppressive rule and contentious historical actions. He drew parallels to the present political climate, amidst demands to remove Aurangzeb's grave.

Despite the Council chair's refusal to allow responses, opposition members protested. Shinde defended his political moves as a protective measure for Shiv Sena, while alleging connections between opponents and controversial historical figures.

