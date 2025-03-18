Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Chinese Military Drills Around Taiwan

An increased number of Chinese military vehicles entered Taiwan's vicinity, sparking concerns. China claims the drills respond to US and Taiwan actions, aiming to pressure Taiwan, despite its people's rejection of Chinese sovereignty. These events highlight escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, with international trade and regional stability at risk.

Taipei | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:39 IST
Rising Tensions: Chinese Military Drills Around Taiwan
Tensions surged in the Taiwan Strait as an unusually large fleet of Chinese military ships, planes, and drones entered Taiwan's surrounding areas, according to the island's Defence Ministry. The drills, Beijing announced, were a response to recent declarations by the United States and Taiwan.

China's provocative maneuvers follow its frequent military missions aimed at wearing down Taiwanese defenses. Taipei's Defence Minister Wellington Koo lambasted China as a "troublemaker," posing a threat to regional peace. Images showcasing Chinese drones and ships were shared on social media, revealing that 43 out of 59 crossed into Taiwan's air zone without confrontation. Taiwan responded by deploying aircraft, ships, and missile defenses.

The motivations behind China's substantial deployment remain ambiguous, though its Foreign Ministry branded the exercises as a reaction to external support for Taiwan's independence. Meanwhile, Taiwan strives to bolster its defenses amid China's assertive stance, motivated by historical conflict and strategic ambitions in the region.

