Activist Alleges Government 'Sponsored' Nagpur Unrest

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, on Tuesday, accused the Mahayuti government of orchestrating violence in Nagpur, specifically blaming Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In a statement, Jarange criticized the government for allegedly safeguarding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave while simultaneously facing calls from right-wing groups for its removal.

The unrest erupted in central Nagpur on Monday as stone-throwing incidents occurred against police following rumors about the desecration of a holy book during a right-wing protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

Jarange expressed skepticism about the integrity of Hindutva ideals and cautioned against politically motivated actions coinciding with upcoming local elections. He also pointed out the contradiction of the state providing police protection to Aurangzeb's grave amidst claims of governmental exploitation of communal tensions for electoral gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)