Russia is optimistic about future collaborations with the United States, particularly in the space sector. They are gearing up for discussions with Elon Musk regarding potential missions to Mars, as disclosed by President Vladimir Putin's international cooperation envoy.

Last month, Kirill Dmitriev was appointed as the special envoy for international economic and investment cooperation by Putin. He highlighted ongoing international dynamics that challenge President Donald Trump's attempts to renew dialogue with Russia.

Dmitriev emphasized that numerous forces are actively attempting to sabotage initiatives aimed at establishing stronger ties between the United States and Russia, though both countries see great potential in working together on extraterrestrial ventures.

