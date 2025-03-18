Left Menu

The Battle Over Exempting Ultra-Orthodox Jews from Military Service Weighs on Netanyahu's Government

Israel's political landscape faces tension as ultra-Orthodox coalition members demand exemption from military service for their youths, threatening to topple Netanyahu's government if not granted. This controversial exemption dates back to Israel's founding, sparking debates on community traditions versus national obligations in a rapidly growing Haredi population.

In Israel, the exemption of ultra-Orthodox Jews from mandatory military service has resurfaced as a contentious issue, threatening to destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government. Members of United Torah Judaism, an ultra-Orthodox party within the coalition, have warned they would vote against the budget if their demands for an exemption are not met.

This political maneuver could lead to snap elections as the government must pass the budget by month-end. The ultra-Orthodox community argues that their youth should remain exempt due to religious commitments while growing resentment among other citizens and lawmakers demands equitable military service.

The issue resonates deeply in Israel's social fabric, impacting national security policies and addressing the balance between traditional lifestyles and civic responsibilities. The outcome will significantly affect Netanyahu's ability to unify his coalition and guide Israel through ongoing regional tensions.

