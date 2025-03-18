Constructive Cyprus Talks Propel Toward Future Progress

The United Nations chief, Antonio Guterres, announced on Tuesday that the latest discussions concerning Cyprus' future, held in Geneva, were "constructive." Both sides demonstrated a firm commitment to making progress.

The talks included high-level meetings featuring representations from Greece, Turkey, and Britain. After the intense dialogues, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar stated he was "satisfied" with the discussions.

The negotiations are set to continue, with the parties agreeing to reconvene for further talks in late July, highlighting a cautiously optimistic atmosphere for future progress in resolving Cyprus' longstanding issues.

