Constructive Cyprus Talks Propel Toward Future Progress
UN chief Antonio Guterres declared recent Cyprus talks in Geneva were productive, with both representatives showing commitment to progress. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar expressed satisfaction about dialogues involving Greece, Turkey, and Britain, revealing plans for further discussions in late July.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The United Nations chief, Antonio Guterres, announced on Tuesday that the latest discussions concerning Cyprus' future, held in Geneva, were "constructive." Both sides demonstrated a firm commitment to making progress.
The talks included high-level meetings featuring representations from Greece, Turkey, and Britain. After the intense dialogues, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar stated he was "satisfied" with the discussions.
The negotiations are set to continue, with the parties agreeing to reconvene for further talks in late July, highlighting a cautiously optimistic atmosphere for future progress in resolving Cyprus' longstanding issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inside the 'Viksit Delhi' Budget: A Commitment to Progress and Accountability
Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Statehood and Progress
Nagaland Governor Highlights Progress on Naga Political Issue and State Development
Haryana's GST Surge: A Sign of Economic Progress
Union Minister Praises Bihar's Urban Development Progress Amid Central Schemes