Constructive Cyprus Talks Propel Toward Future Progress

UN chief Antonio Guterres declared recent Cyprus talks in Geneva were productive, with both representatives showing commitment to progress. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar expressed satisfaction about dialogues involving Greece, Turkey, and Britain, revealing plans for further discussions in late July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United Nations chief, Antonio Guterres, announced on Tuesday that the latest discussions concerning Cyprus' future, held in Geneva, were "constructive." Both sides demonstrated a firm commitment to making progress.

The talks included high-level meetings featuring representations from Greece, Turkey, and Britain. After the intense dialogues, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar stated he was "satisfied" with the discussions.

The negotiations are set to continue, with the parties agreeing to reconvene for further talks in late July, highlighting a cautiously optimistic atmosphere for future progress in resolving Cyprus' longstanding issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

