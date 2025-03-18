Merz Secures Key Vote for Germany's Economic Transformation

Friedrich Merz, aspiring to become Germany's next chancellor, has successfully secured parliamentary support for ambitious changes in the country's fiscal policy. The agenda seeks to relax stringent debt rules to enable increased defense spending, addressing growing concerns over the robustness of the trans-Atlantic alliance.

The initiative also calls for the creation of a substantial investment fund dedicated to overhauling Germany's aging infrastructure, a move seen as crucial for economic rejuvenation. The outgoing German parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor, with a 513-207 margin, endorsing Merz's vision in its final session.

This approval potentially paves the way for a coalition government between Merz's center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats of outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz. However, ongoing negotiations continue as Merz works to finalize a coalition agreement.

