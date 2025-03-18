Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks: Trump, Putin and the Future of Ukraine

A crucial call between President Trump and President Putin aims to secure a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Despite US optimism, skepticism remains about Putin's commitment to peace, while negotiations may strain US alliances. Key discussions include control over seized land and power plants, with potential concessions expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin engaged in a critical call, focusing on a possible 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, as the US seeks to broker peace and mend strained US-Russia relations.

Despite cautious optimism from the White House, skepticism persists, especially from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, regarding Putin's commitment to peace efforts amid ongoing military aggression.

The high-stakes negotiations highlight control over vital power plants and land, with Trump prioritizing a swift end to the conflict, potentially at the cost of longstanding US alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

