Ceasefire Talks: Trump, Putin and the Future of Ukraine

President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin engaged in a critical call, focusing on a possible 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, as the US seeks to broker peace and mend strained US-Russia relations.

Despite cautious optimism from the White House, skepticism persists, especially from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, regarding Putin's commitment to peace efforts amid ongoing military aggression.

The high-stakes negotiations highlight control over vital power plants and land, with Trump prioritizing a swift end to the conflict, potentially at the cost of longstanding US alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)