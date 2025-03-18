Rajesh Kumar Takes Helm: New Leadership in Bihar Congress

In a decisive shift ahead of the Bihar assembly elections scheduled for later this year, Congress has appointed MLA Rajesh Kumar as the new state president, replacing Akhilesh Prasad Singh. The announcement was made on Tuesday, signaling a strategic move by the party to galvanize support in the region.

This leadership change comes shortly after Krishna Allavaru was appointed as the new AICC in-charge of Bihar, reinforcing Congress' efforts to revitalize its presence and performance in the state. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge officially named Rajesh Kumar to the position, marking a significant reorganization within the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee.

The outgoing president, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, has been acknowledged for his contributions, as Congress positions itself to challenge the NDA with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan alliance aiming to seize control in the forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)