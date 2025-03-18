Left Menu

Trump-Putin Phone Call Fuels Ceasefire Hopes Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukraine war, focusing on a potential 30-day ceasefire. While both sides expressed hopes for peace, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy insisted on maintaining sovereignty. The call highlighted geopolitical tensions and the complexities of U.S.-Russian relations.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the ongoing Ukraine conflict during a phone call. The conversation aimed at encouraging Russia to accept a 30-day ceasefire, with the potential of moving towards a permanent peace agreement. The dialogue, which began at 10 a.m. ET, was deemed productive by officials.

Kirill Dmitriev, a representative for Putin, indicated that under Trump and Putin's stewardship, global safety has improved. Despite this, Ukraine has already consented to the U.S.-proposed ceasefire amid Europe's largest conflict since World War Two, characterized by immense human and infrastructural losses. Putin remains committed to the ceasefire but insists on certain preconditions.

The discussions reflect a broader intention to normalize U.S.-Russia relations. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Western allies view Russia's invasion as imperialist. Zelenskiy maintains that Ukraine's territorial sovereignty is non-negotiable, cautioning against any territorial concessions that Trump hopes to negotiate. As tensions continue, European leaders remain alert to Russia's military build-up and its implications for European democracies.

