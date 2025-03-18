Chief Justice Roberts Stands Firm on Judicial Independence

In a rare move, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts issued a pointed rebuke to President Trump, who suggested impeaching a judge involved in a recent court dispute. Roberts underscored that impeachment is not the remedy for judicial disagreements and highlighted the established appellate review process.

The remarks followed Trump's social media call for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ordered the administration to halt the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members. Trump claimed this was authorized by an archaic law used only in wartime.

This censure mirrors a 2018 incident where Roberts defended judicial independence amid Trump's criticisms. Trump's actions have raised questions about presidential power and the role of the judiciary, particularly concerning law from the 18th century regarding foreign nationals.

