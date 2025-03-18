Left Menu

Language Choices Ignite Debate in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Congress Vice President Kolanukonda Sivaji criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's support of the three-language policy, highlighting the significance of linguistic choice and federalism. Discussions on language preference have intensified, with calls for Telugu-language representation in Hindi-speaking regions, amid ongoing controversies over Hindi imposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn, Andhra Pradesh Congress Vice President Kolanukonda Sivaji criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's endorsement of the three-language policy. Sivaji expressed astonishment at Naidu's stance, particularly given the longstanding linguistic debates across India, emphasizing the importance of language as a personal choice rather than a forced necessity.

Sivaji questioned the compatibility of Naidu's views with Andhra Pradesh's linguistic heritage and highlighted several controversial decisions by the BJP-led central government that he believes undermine federal principles, including the three-language formula, delimitation policies, and GST. He urged the central government to enhance Telugu language representation on signboards in Hindi-speaking regions.

Meanwhile, YSRCP general secretary G Srikanth Reddy supported language as a personal preference, advocating for individual rights to choose communication languages without compulsion. The language policy debate continues amidst a backdrop of criticism of alleged Hindi imposition, further fueled by comments from Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

