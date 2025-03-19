Left Menu

JNU Gears Up for High-Stakes Student Union Elections in April

Student union elections at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are set for late April. The outgoing union is organizing the Election Committee, while JNUSU President Dhananjay accuses the administration of favoring ABVP. Intense discussions for a united front against ABVP are ongoing among Left-affiliated groups.

Student leaders at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have announced that the student union elections are slated for the last week of April, following confirmation from the Dean of Students, Manuradha Chaudhary.

The confirmation allows the outgoing student union to conduct the University General Body Meeting to select the Election Committee. Meanwhile, the university has also set up a Grievance Redressal Cell to handle election-related complaints and implement Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

In light of these developments, debates intensify on campus with JNUSU President Dhananjay accusing the administration of favoritism towards the RSS-backed ABVP. Discussions continue among Left-affiliated groups to oppose ABVP in what promises to be a contentious election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

