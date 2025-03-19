Trump-Putin Ceasefire: A Temporary Pause in Ukrainian Energy Strike
Russian President Putin has agreed to a temporary pause in attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities without endorsing a full ceasefire, as President Trump advocates for peace negotiations. Talks aim to include a broader agreement, with Ukraine cautiously supporting the scaled-down ceasefire proposal for energy sites.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to temporarily cease attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, though he stopped short of a full 30-day ceasefire proposal, which President Donald Trump hoped could lead to a permanent peace agreement. Ukraine has expressed tentative support for the reduced accord, suggesting both nations defer firing upon each other's energy infrastructure.
Following talks between the two leaders, the White House announced immediate discussion commencement toward a broader peace strategy, yet Ukraine's involvement remains uncertain. The Kremlin declared Putin directed Russia's military to suspend energy site attacks after speaking with Trump but reiterated that the ceasefire might provide Ukraine time to rearm.
President Zelenskiy endorsed the U.S. initiative to halt energy facility attacks, stressing dialogue with Trump for detailed insights into U.S.-Russia exchanges. Despite ongoing Russian troop advances in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces continue to hold strategic positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
