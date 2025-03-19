Trump's Executive Order: Redefining Disaster Management

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at decentralizing disaster management responsibilities, marking a significant shift in how the United States handles disaster preparedness. This move seeks to enhance state and local government roles in addressing risks such as wildfires, hurricanes, and cyber threats.

The order outlines the creation of a National Risk Register and mandates a review of infrastructure and preparedness policies. Key Trump advisers and federal agencies are tasked with developing a National Resilience Strategy and a policy for national critical infrastructure within specific timeframes.

While the White House refuted claims of shutting down FEMA, experts like Shana Udvardy from the Union of Concerned Scientists warn this executive order may undermine communities by reducing federal aid, leaving them with larger financial burdens for disaster readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)