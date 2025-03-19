Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order: Redefining Disaster Management

President Trump signed an executive order to decentralize disaster preparations, shifting responsibility to state and local governments. This move aims to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency, prompting states to make smart infrastructure decisions. Critics express concerns over funding and possible reduction of federal support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 06:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 06:12 IST
Trump's Executive Order: Redefining Disaster Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at decentralizing disaster management responsibilities, marking a significant shift in how the United States handles disaster preparedness. This move seeks to enhance state and local government roles in addressing risks such as wildfires, hurricanes, and cyber threats.

The order outlines the creation of a National Risk Register and mandates a review of infrastructure and preparedness policies. Key Trump advisers and federal agencies are tasked with developing a National Resilience Strategy and a policy for national critical infrastructure within specific timeframes.

While the White House refuted claims of shutting down FEMA, experts like Shana Udvardy from the Union of Concerned Scientists warn this executive order may undermine communities by reducing federal aid, leaving them with larger financial burdens for disaster readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025