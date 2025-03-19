Left Menu

China and Japan: A Strategic Balance at a Crucial Juncture

China urges Japan to take concrete steps to uphold their strategic and mutually beneficial relationship as both countries strive to improve ties. This comes ahead of a trilateral meeting involving China, Japan, and South Korea, highlighting the delicate stage of their evolving diplomatic relations.

Updated: 19-03-2025 13:08 IST
China's foreign ministry expressed hope on Wednesday that Japan will take tangible actions to honor its commitment to fostering strategic and mutually beneficial ties with China. The relationship is at a pivotal stage of enhancement.

Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning conveyed this sentiment during a regular press conference as she addressed an upcoming trilateral meeting on Saturday. The meeting will involve Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi alongside his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

This diplomatic engagement underscores the delicate balance in regional relations as China and Japan aim to navigate and improve their partnership amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.

