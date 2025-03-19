Political Tensions Rise After Istanbul Mayor's Detention
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's detention has sparked tensions with President Erdogan's ally, MHP leader Devlet Bahceli, defending Turkey's judiciary as independent and dismissing accusations of a 'coup' as political degeneration.
The detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has stirred controversy in Turkish politics. President Tayyip Erdogan's ally, Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), insisted that Turkey's judiciary operates independently amid growing tensions.
Responding to claims that Imamoglu's detention represents a political 'coup,' Bahceli dismissed the accusations as an indication of 'political degeneration.'
The arrest marks a significant moment in Turkey's political landscape, highlighting fractures within the opposition and raising questions about judicial impartiality.
