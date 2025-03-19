BJP Calls for Reversal of Karnataka's 4% Muslim Reservation Bill

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has voiced strong opposition to a recent Karnataka government bill granting 4% reservation for Muslims in government contracts, with members demanding its immediate rollback. During a session in the Lok Sabha, prominent BJP figures Nishikant Dubey and Tejasvi Surya highlighted the potential divisions this policy could sow.

Dubey pointed to historical precedents, comparing the current situation to the Congress's 1937 alliance with the Muslim League, which he claimed led to the partition of India in 1947. He argued that prioritizing reservations based on religion could fracture the nation's social fabric.

Amid protests from opposition members, the BJP maintained that the Constitution prohibits religious discrimination. Party members urged the central government to enact legislation terminating what they describe as appeasement politics. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed the issue's importance, promising to inform relevant authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)